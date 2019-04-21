Kanye West Brings Sunday Service To Coachella On Easter

Ye is taking festival-goers to church. Kanye West may have started his Sunday Service performances at home, but the rapper is taking his show to the biggest music festival of the year — Coachella!

With BBQs, jam-sessions, and endless dancing, Kanye West’s Sunday Service may not be your average church outing, but that’s exactly why it’s the perfect event to bring to Coachella. Ye brought his passion project to the annual music festival on Easter Sunday, where he performed on the top of a private Palm Springs mountain. Casual, we know.

The rapper’s Sunday Service set held no shortage of surprises, and Chance the Rapper showed up! The rapper’s first-ever Sunday Service kicked off on January 13, and was livestreamed by Kris Jenner to her 25 million followers Instagram followers. Since, fans have lived to see Ye’s gospel-centric music event, which has been attended by North West, Kim Kardashian, DMX, and more.

Kanye’s family has opened up about what the experience means to them in the past.”We have so many friends who maybe feel too judgmental when they go to church or something,” Khloé Kardashian explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “When they come here, they feel free and safe, is what everyone says.” People of all faiths can participate in Sunday Service, although it is a “very spiritual Christian experience,” Kim told Elle. “Everyone that comes understands it’s just a really healing experience with an amazing choir, and amazing messages about love to start off your week,” she said.

Watch Ye and friends jam out at Sunday Service above! That’s one hell of a way to spend Easter morning!