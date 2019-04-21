See Pics
Jessica Simpson Shares 1st Photo Of Baby Birdie’s Face While Celebrating Easter With Family – So Cute

How adorable! Jessica Simpson revealed what one-month-old daughter Birdie looks like for the first time on Easter Sunday!

Jessica Simpson, 38, gave birth to little baby girl Birdie Mae on March 19, and showed off her new little bundle of joy on Instagram! The mom, who also had Maxwell, 6, and Ace, 5, with husband Eric Johnson, 39, posted sweet new pictures of Birdie on social media so we could all see how beautiful her newborn truly is. Jessica first posted a pic of Birdie sleeping in a floral dress and white headband. Her next pic showed “Maxi Drew” posing with her new little sister in a matching floral dress.

Jessica had also shared a family photo with everyone first, displaying how happy the new family-of-five is on Easter. Jessica said in her caption, “Happy Easter from the Johnson Family, Party of 5! 🐣🐇🐰”

At the beginning of Jessica’s pregnancy, a source close to the “With You” singer revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife, “Jessica started feeling like her biological clock was ticking louder and louder,” our insider said. “And the next thing you know she had full on baby fever! Jessica is absolutely thrilled to be expecting another baby, because she sees it a a real blessing from God.”

Our source added that Jessica’s husband “didn’t need any persuading to start trying for another kid. Being a dad to son Ace and daughter Maxwell is the best thing in the world as far as he’s concerned, so he was more than happy to add another to the mix.” Congratulations to the beautiful family – we can’t wait to see more photos of beautiful Birdie in the future!