Gwen Stefani Stuns In Leopard Coat & Fishnet Tights For Easter Service With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton celebrated Easter together, showing up to her mom’s place with her sons!

With Easter Sunday winding down, we’ve seen so many celebs wearing their Sunday finest heading to services. Blake Shelton, 42, and Gwen Stefani, 49, joined the list of stars observing the religious holiday as they showed up to her mom’s place on Apr. 21 with her sons in tow. While Gwen wore a leopard print jacket and fishnet stockings, Blake wore a button down. See them arriving at their Easter celebration below!

Gwen’s 50th birthday is still months away, but Blake is already busy planning her epic party. “We are still about six months away from Gwen’s 50th birthday but that hasn’t gotten by Blake one bit and he is looking to put together the biggest party ever for her big day,” a source close to Blake tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s likely going to be in various locations with the main party taking place in Vegas since she will be in the city to start her residency again a few days after her birthday.”

Meanwhile, we reported earlier how Gwen was “shocked” after Blake’s ex Miranda Lambert threw shade at Blake at the ACM Awards by changing lyrics to her song “Little Red Wagon,” and sang “I got the hell out of Oklahoma” instead of singing “I live in Oklahoma.” “Gwen was embarrassed for Miranda because it seems obvious to her that Miranda is still thinking about Blake even though she is married and appears to have moved on, she clearly hasn’t,” another source told us EXCLUSIVELY.

“Gwen and Blake laughed off Miranda’s lyric change too. Gwen loves Oklahoma so much, she thought the whole thing was kind of funny,” our source added.