Happy Easter! Everyone from Kate Middleton to Tiffany Trump is celebrating the holiday around the world.

Easter is here and tons of celebrities are celebrating. From the royal family to the Kardashians, there are plenty of stars spending the day at church services, Easter egg hunts, and home with their families. Speaking of the royals, today’s a pretty important day for them – not only because of the holiday, but also because today, April 21, is Queen Elizabeth‘s birthday.

The Queen looked happy as she and her family made their way to Easter service at St. George’s Chapel. She wore a bright blue outfit with pink accents for the event, which paired nicely with Kate Middleton‘s powder blue coat and dress. Prince William and Prince Harry were also in attendance, but Meghan Markle, who is expected to give birth any day now, stayed home.

Back in America, the first family also celebrated the holiday together. Donald Trump was joined by wife Melania Trump and daughter Tiffany Trump for church at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, FL. Melania and Tiffany opted for pretty pastel dresses with floral designs for the service. The two ladies were all smiles while standing outside the place of worship with the president.

