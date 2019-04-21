Diddy surrounded himself with all of his beautiful family members to celebrate Easter Sunday! The famous rapper shared a video for the holiday on his Instagram.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, 49, observed Easter the right way – with the people he loves the most in the world, his children! Diddy posted an Instagram video, showing off all his beautiful children, ranging in age from 12 years old all the way to 25. In one part of the video, he kissed his twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie Combs, both 12 years old.

All six of Diddy’s children joined for the family Easter photoshoot with their father. That included Justin, 25, Quincy, 28, Christian, 21, Chance, 13, and of course, the twins. Just one day prior, for Good Friday, Diddy showed even more love to his three youngest – all girls – on his Instagram. Diddy shared a video of D’Lila, Jessie, and Chance on the red carpet talking about their performance at Diana Ross’ 75th birthday party celebration.

Diddy said in the caption, “Happy GOOD Friday. Give all glory to God. Look at my babies growing up. Today is a good day!! @myfancychance @the_combs_twins.” We love a supportive father!

Other stars have been sharing messages and pictures from their Easter celebrations, as well! Queen Elizabeth II, 93, Prince William, 36, Kate Middleton, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, were spotted attending Easter Sunday services together in Windsor as a royal family. So sweet! We can’t wait to see more from all of these people when the next holiday season swings around, as well!