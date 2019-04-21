Diana Ross, 75, Is Stunning In Black Dress While Honoring Motown During Tribute Special

While taking the stage to perform during an anniversary tribute to Motown, Diana Ross looked absolutely amazing in a black wrap dress.

Diana Ross has certainly not let age slow her down! The legendary singer was 74 (she’s since turned 75) when she filmed Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration back in February, and she had more energy than ever as she performed during the special event. Wearing a black maxi dress, Diana gave an incredible performance that had the crowd cheering like crazy. She paired the look with elbow-length, fingerless, lacy black gloves, along with a statement necklace and earrings, while showing off her natural curls with a gorgeous hairstyle.

The Motown tribute was held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Motown Records, which was founded by Berry Gordy in January 1959. The special was hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and Smokey Robinson, and, in addition to Diana, there were plenty of famous faces on-hand to help celebrate. Other performers included Meghan Trainor, Ciara, Boyz II Men, Stevie Wonder, Fantasia Barrino, Chloe x Halle, Tori Kelly, and plenty more.

Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration was filmed on Feb. 12, two days after the Grammy Awards, where Jennifer Lopez led another tribute to the iconic record label. She was joined by Smokey, Alicia Keys and NE-YO for the performance, as well. The performance received some criticism for the decision to have Jennifer, rather than an African American singer, lead the charge, but Smokey defended Jennifer for her performance afterward.

“Motown is for everybody,” Smokey explained. “Motown is universal. We broke down racial barriers with music.” The Motown 60th anniversary special aired April 21 on CBS.