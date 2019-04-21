Ciara Sizzles In Black & Silver Catsuit During ‘Motown 60’ TV Special

Ciara was one of many stars who hit the stage for ‘Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration’ to honor the legendary sounds of Motown music. The singer wowed in a black and silver catsuit for her sensational performance.

Ciara, 33, dazzled on stage during Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration. The “Level Up” singer turned up the heat in a black and silver catsuit for her performance. Her look was the epitome of fierce and fit her like a glove. Ciara’s voice sounded incredible and her dance moves were incredible. Ciara certainly knows how to put on a memorable performance.

Ciara was joined by amazing artists, including Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Boyz II Men, Chloe X Halle, Lamont Dozier, Fantasia, Brian & Eddie Holland, Thelma Houston, Tori Kelly, John Legend, Little Big Town, Ne-Yo, Pentatonix, Martha Reeves, Valerie Simpson, Mickey Stevenson, and Meghan Trainor. Smokey is hosting the TV special with Cedric the Entertainer. The special was filmed Feb. 21 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration is honoring the 60th anniversary of Motown music.

The singer has big plans for 2019. She recently released her single and music video for “Level Up,” the first single off her upcoming seventh studio album. The album, titled Beauty Marks, will be released on May 10.

Ciara’s husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, 30, just signed a whopping $140 million contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks. When the exciting news was announced, Ciara penned the sweetest message to her man on Instagram. “I watch you put everything on the line every Sunday in pure amazement,” she wrote. “Your dedication, consistency, and commitment to the game never wavers. You’re always the first person in, and the last person out. You’re 1 of 1. The hardest working man I know! So proud of you baby! Giving God All the praise.”