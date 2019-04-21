Catelynn Lowell Shares Sweet Pic Of Sleeping Baby Vaeda 2 Months After Her Birth

Catelynn Lowell’s newborn baby Vaeda looks cuter than ever in a new pic the ‘Teen Mom OG’ star shared on Instagram!

Cuteness overload! In the almost two months since her baby Vaeda was born, Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell, 27, has shared some pretty “aww”-inspiring photos of the newborn, but this might be the most adorable one yet. Catelynn posted a photo of Vaeda in a cute purple outfit, sleeping and enjoying a yellow binkie. In addition to the sweet pic, Catelynn wrote in the caption, “Our Vaeda is 2 months old tomorrow 😫❤️.” See the cute photo below!

Recently, Tyler Baltierra defended Catelynn against trolls bullying her in the comments on another Instagram post. “After yesterday’s post, I can’t help but get emotional when writing this,” he wrote. “The unnecessary mean & disturbing comments made about my beautiful wife, really just breaks my heart to be honest. It doesn’t make me angry…it literally just rips my heart to pieces. After 11 years of this brave woman vulnerably showing her struggles & the most painful moments she will EVER experience in life, for the world to see, she does NOT DESERVE such cruelty!”

“Do you not understand that a year ago, she was going to END HER LIFE!?” he continued. “Do you not understand that she grew up in a cycle of dysfunctional abuse, but yet STILL found the STRENGTH to fight the most primitive instinct a woman could ever feel & hand her FIRST BORN CHILD to another woman just to END that cycle!? Do you not understand that she suffers from a mental illness that requires her to fight vigorously EVERY DAY in order to keep it maintained!?”

Meanwhile, Catelynn recently shut down wild rumors that she had allegedly cheated on Tyler, after fans commented that they thought Vaeda doesn’t look like Tyler. In addition to sarcastically writing in the comments, “Sorry baby I totally cheated and Vaeda’s not yours,” Catelynn also threw in the hashtags, “people are crazy” and “come on”.

Vaeda was born on Feb. 21. Tyler and Catelynn share two other children, Carly and Novalee.