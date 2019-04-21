Amy Duggar Pregnant: Expecting First Child With Husband Dillon King

Reality star Amy Duggar announced that she and her husband Dillon King are expecting their first child together!

Congratulations are in order for Amy Duggar, 32, and husband Dillon King! The two announced on April 21 that they are growing their family by adding a baby to the mix! “We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents,” the Counting On reality television stars told People. They’re expecting their baby in Oct. 2019.

“The learning curve of being a new father is kind of terrifying, but at the same time equally astonishing,” Dillon said. While Amy said, “I’m over the moon about becoming a momma! I just can’t hardly wait,” she did say that “Baby King” isn’t a “fan of chicken,” so she is missing Chik-fil-A.

Just a few months prior, Amy and Dillon told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they were planning on growing their family soon! “We’re practicing. We’re not preventing but we’re not planning,” Dillon said. Amy continued, “We’re kind of planning, a little. A little!” Dillion then said, “But not to the point where we’re like, ‘We’ve got to have a baby! Let’s do one now!’ And Amy concluded, “I think once you plan that, it takes away the fun and so you want to be spontaneous about it.”

Amy and Dillon met in 2007, before Amy was thrust into reality fame from family television show 19 Kids And Counting. The couple married in 2015, and will have their first baby together nearly five years later. Their new child will be a welcome addition to their large extended Duggar family – they’ll have plenty of cousins to play with for years to come! Congrats again to the happy couple!