‘American Idol’ Live Blog: The Top 10 Give Epic Performances Of Hit Disney Songs

It’s Disney Night on American Idol, which means the top 10 contestants are performing Disney hits in hopes of gaining America’s votes. First up is Uche, who was saved by Lionel Richie after not getting voted into the top 10 last week. Despite being pretty upset after not receiving America’s votes last week, Uche brings more confidence than ever to his performance of “Eye to Eye” from The Goofy Movie this time around. The crowd goes absolutely wild, as Uche showed off his dance moves and interacted with the audience.

Katy Perry admits she’s not super impressed with Uche’s voice during the performance, and the judges are clearly not thrilled about the fact that the song Uche chose isn’t well-known. However, they commend his performance skills and his ability to bring an insane amount of energy to the stage. Next up is Laci Kaye Booth, who sings “I See The Light” from Tangled. Lionel gushes that Laci chose the “perfect song,” while Luke Bryan says she’s turning into a princess right in front of everyone’s eyes!

Fan-favorite, Alejandro Aranda, sings “Remember Me” from Coco next. He doesn’t even know the song before choosing it to sing, but he puts together his own arrangement of the track to set himself apart. Lionel praises Alejandro’s ability’s artistry, while Katy tells him “this is just the beginning” of his career.

Alyssa Raghu is up next with a rendition of “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas. Alyssa was nearly eliminated last week before Katy saved her, so she knows she has a lot to prove. Katy raves over how “beautiful and elegant” the performance was, and the judges agree that she fought for herself the way she needed to. Next, Wade Cota sings a rendition of “You Got A Friend In Me” from Toy Story. The judges are on their feet after the performance, and are all in agreement that he’s already a star because of his recognizable voice.

Up next is Dimitrius Graham, who sings “You’ll Be In My Heart” from Tarzan. Mentor Rebel Wilson works with him on opening up and emoting more onstage, and he manages to take her advice while also hitting his usual big notes. The judges give Dimitrius a standing ovation, and Katy even runs onstage to give him a hug after the performance.

Walker Burroughs is up next with a performance of “When She Loved Me” from Toy Story 2. During rehearsal, Rebel helps him fix a pitchy note, and his performance onstage is beautiful. Katy tells Walker that he was “so impressive,” and the judges rave over his storytelling skills with the song, as well as his ability to play piano AND hit all the right notes.

