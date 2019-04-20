Val Chmerkovskiy Raves Over ‘Gorgeous’ Bride Jenna Johnson On Honeymoon: ‘In My Eyes She Is Perfect’

Val Chmerkovskiy is showing off his love for his new wife! The ‘DWTS’ star shared a loving message to Jenna Johnson while on their honeymoon together.

Too sweet! Val Chmerkovskiy, 33, and Jenna Johnson, 25, surely seem to be enjoying their honeymoon after getting married on April 13! Val posted a beautiful Instagram of his new wife with a lengthy and loving caption in honor of her. “In my eyes she is perfect, and I am extraordinarily proud to be her companion her partner her husband,” Val said in the post.

He posted a sexy photo of Jenna smiling directly at him while she sat in the clear water on the beach. Jenna’s hair was wet and slicked back, and she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup. She wore a deep green strapless bikini top and matching low-rise bottoms. “My gorgeous wife ♥️👑,” Val started his post. “She would never post this pic, so I will. This beautiful soul exemplifies purity and class all while not pretending to be perfect. She’s perfectly flawed and that’s exactly what makes her who she is.”

“Sorry I’m speaking on her behalf but after I took this picture she said ‘I would never post this’ which made me even more inclined to do so. She’s a wild flame beautifully controlled by her own moral compass. I adore that about her even though I’m frustrated for her at times cause that compass leads to a much more difficult road to travel at times, especially in today’s world.”

He finished the caption, “Oh and I make a pretty dope photographer 😄.” The two have been posting romantic pics from their honeymoon beach vacation, and we’re so jealous! It looks like their marriage is off to a great start – congratulations to the happy couple, we wish them a lifetime of happiness!