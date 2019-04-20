‘Teen Mom’ Star Chandlar Walby Reveals Why Maci’s Now Her Favorite After Tyler & Catelynn’s Diss

‘Teen Mom: Young Moms Club’ star Chandlar Walby opened up about why Maci Bookout is the one star from the original MTV series that she looks up to, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL.

Chandlar Walby, 25, is getting ready to appear once again on television screens all over the country in MTV’s upcoming rebranded Teen Mom spinoff, Teen Mom: Young Moms Club, and she’s looking up to some cast members from the original reality series for inspiration, especially Maci Bookout, 27. Chandlar, who was disappointed by Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra‘s recent diss of her new show, talked about why Maci’s struggles and her ability to overcome them has helped give her motivation for her own life, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

“Definitely Maci,” Chandlar told us, when asked who in the original Teen Mom series she aspires to be. “I read her book, and I’ve watched her over the years, and she just really inspires me to get through this whole nightmare of being a teen mom, and a baby daddy that has an addiction issue. I idolize her the most.” Maci and Ryan Edwards, 31, who is the father of her oldest son, Bentley, 10, have been known to deal with their issues, especially his addiction struggles, on intense episodes of the show.

It’s easy to see why Chandlar would look up to Maci since her own story seems to involve a boyfriend with an addiction issue. Although she wouldn’t comment on many of the details, she admitted that her story and what she had to go through with her boyfriend, Aaron, was an “absolute train wreck” and it will all play out on the new show.

Teen Mom: Young Moms Club was originally called Pretty Little Mamas and aired on MTV in Sept. 2018 but after only lasting for two episodes, the network decided to rebrand it and bring it back as an official spinoff of its popular Teen Mom series. The show, which follows six young moms, including Chandlar, in San Diego, will premiere on MTV on Apr. 22.