Coachella’s just not for them! Sofia Richie and Scott Disick spent April 19 in sunny Mexico on the water.

We probably won’t see them at a certain music festival this weekend! No, for weekend two of Coachella, Scott Disick, 35, and his girlfriend of nearly two years, Sofia Richie, 20, enjoyed time together on a boat in Mexico. Sofia was spotted soaking in the sun in a tiny pink bikini after taking a small boat to a bigger one with Scott and others. Sofia held her blonde hair in a bun, and was wearing an ivory shirt with black denim shorts over her bathing suit.

The couple spent time in Mexico just one day after Scott’s ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s big 40th birthday party! Both Sofia and her boyfriend attended the birthday bash with the rest of the Kardashian family. Sofia even posted a video of herself on Instagram Stories all glammed out for the big celebration. Scott and Kourt share three children together, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4.

Leading up to Kourt’s birthday, Scott shared a sweet message for his ex. “Happy 40th. We wish you another happy 40 to come. Keep up the good work! You look very young, [Penelope] says,” Scott said in the video along with other family members of Kourt’s. “We love you so much. We appreciate everything you do and do for us. You are a wonderful, wonderful mom. Anyway, we love you very much. Everything is awesome about you, mom. We love you very much. Happy 40th.”

After all of that family time, it makes sense that Scott and Sofia would want to have a little weekend getaway for just the two of them. The couple was spotted having a low-key date last weekend – a froyo outing while Kendall, 23, and Kylie Jenner, 21, were seen at Coachella. We hope the couple enjoys the rest of their time in Mexico!