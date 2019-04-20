Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty, 4, Rocks Easter Pink In Adorable New Pic

Chris Brown shared a sweet photo of his daughter Royalty in a pink Moschino dress!

Easter may be tomorrow, Apr. 21, but Chris Brown, 29, and Royalty Brown, 4, seemed to be getting in the spirit of the holiday a little early on Apr. 20. Taking to his Instagram, the proud dad shared a photo of his 4-year-old daughter in a Easter pink outfit. While Royalty wore a Moschino dress with Betty Boop on it and donned a pink bow, Chris captioned the post by calling his daughter “KIDDO.” See the sweet photo below!

We reported earlier how Chris was relieved to have returned back to Royalty following his arrest and subsequent release in Paris in January. “Chris is elated to be back home in the states,” a source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It felt so good for him to land back in L.A. and be closer to Royalty as she’s been here in L.A. with her mom while he’s been traveling. Royalty has really changed Chris for the better and the thought of her not viewing him as a positive role model upsets him. Chris is so obsessed with Royalty and being a father. He would do anything for that little girl. He is a great father and being home and spending time with Royalty makes him happiest.”

Meanwhile, it wouldn’t surprise Chris if Royalty took after him and tried a career in singing. “Chris is learning to be a better person thanks to Royalty,” another insider told us. “He knows that he has to show her the best he can be because he has clearly had his struggles but he is determined and motivated to show Royalty the life she deserves. Fatherhood has become the best job of his life and it is something he never wants to mess up.”

“If there is anything people say about Chris Brown, one thing is for sure and that is people will say he is a great father,” our source told us. “It is important to him for that to be one of his legacies in life.”