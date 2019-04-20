Paris Jackson, Miley Cyrus & More Stars Celebrate Weed’s Unofficial Holiday, 4/20 — See Pics

Happy 4/20, everyone! In honor of the unofficial holiday associated with marijuana, Miley Cyrus, Paris Jackson & more took to Instagram!

With 4/20 in full swing, so many celebs are taking to their social media accounts to (puff, puff and) pass on their well wishes to all of their toking fans. In addition to posting a photo of her lighting up a huge blunt on her Instagram story, Miley Cyrus, 26, shared a video of her blazing up at the 2013 EMAs. Before digging up a rolled up blunt from her bag, Miley tells the audience in the clip, “You know I couldn’t fit this award in my bag, but I did find this, so thank you, guys.”

Meanwhile, Paris Jackson, 21, also celebrated the impromptu holiday. After wishing her followers a “happy 420 y’all” on her Instagram story, she shared a video of herself smoking, with the caption, “healing vibes.” As she took a hit, you can hear “When You Touch Me” by Jah Roots playing in the background.

Seth Rogen also took to his Instagram to share a message about Cannabis amnesty. “#420 is also about activism and I’d like to bring awareness to some of the injustices that revolve around cannabis in Canada. Canadians deserve freedom, not forgiveness,” he wrote. “The Campaign for Cannabis Amnesty is asking for your help to put pressure on the Canadian government to amend Bill C-93 so that it provides for the expungement of criminal records and not merely their suspension.”

Happy 4/20 from our lord and savior Miley Cyrus pic.twitter.com/W62NjgocJk — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) April 20, 2019

“Let the Canadian government know you stand behind the Campaign for Cannabis Amnesty,” he added.