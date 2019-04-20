Kourtney Kardashian Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: 40th Birthday Celebration, POOSH & More

Kourtney Kardashian killed it on social media over the past seven days, so we’re naming her our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Kourtney Kardashian has had quite a week! Not only has she been promoting her new lifestyle brand, Poosh, but she also celebrated a very important birthday! That’s right; the eldest KarJenner sister officially entered her 40s on April 18. In light of all of these amazing things, we decided to name Kourt our Instagram Queen of the Week!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star kicked off the week by proving she really is the most interesting Kardashian to look at with a sexy photo. In the pic, Kourtney flashes a black credit card with a smirk while rocking a red leather mini dress and matching heels. She captioned the post, “Do you take Amex?”

Kourtney kept her social media account up to date with another post, this time one from her Vogue Mexico shoot. She looked gorgeous in the black and white photo while looking seductively into the camera. She then shared another sexy shot of her in some sheer lingerie to promote a new blog post. “I take care of my body with clean body products. @poosh approved products up on poosh.com,” she wrote.

But the highlight of this week was truly Kourtney’s birthday. Before ringing in a new year of life with her family and friends, the mom of three took to the ‘gram to post a childhood pic. Baby Kourt could be seen clinging onto Big Bird in the image, captioned, “my second birthday big bird has come a long way.” Cute! We can’t believe Kourtney has been blessing the world with her presence for 40 years and we can’t wait for many, many more. Get clicking in the gallery above to see some of her hottest photos of all time!