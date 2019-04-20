See Pic
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Slays In Strapless Leopard Print One Piece While Sipping On Martini — See Pic

Kim Zocliak-Biermann is truly living her best life in her latest vacation pic!

The monokini is back! Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 40, wore one of our favorite swimsuits she’s donned in the past — a leopard print one-piece. In her latest photo, not only does Kim slay with her beachside bathing attire, she is also the living, breathing definition of vacation goals, sipping on what appears to be a martini. In addition to the photo, Kim, who had a towel wrapped around her head, wrote in the caption, “Off duty 💋.”

We reported earlier how Kim and her husband Kroy Biermann, 33, are “absolutely obsessed with each other,” and how a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how they maintain their successful marriage. “One of the reasons they’re so crazy about each other is they make it a point to keep things hot. They spend a lot of time in the bedroom,” the insider told us. “When their kids go to bed for the night — that’s one of their favorite times of the day, because they can spend intimate, quality time together.”

Meanwhile, in a sneak peak from the Apr. 19 episode of Don’t Be Tardy EXCLUSIVELY given to HollywoodLife, Kim struggled with nerves before she was about perform her new song, “Wig,” in Key West. And as she was dealing with her anxiety, her daughter Brielle Biermann was welcoming people to the show. “Brielle’s like my hype man — she loves the mic and she loves to be the center of attention,” Kim said during one of her confessionals. “At this point, why don’t you just go and sing the song. I don’t care.”

The next episode of Don’t Be Tardy airs on Bravo on Apr. 26 at 9 pm EST.