Tristan Thompson Makes Little Effort To See True & Didn’t Speak To Khloe Kardashian At Her Party
While Tristan Thompson showed up to his daughter’s birthday party that Khloé Kardashian planned, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY he hasn’t made much of an ‘effort’ to see True!
Even though Khloé Kardashian, 34, invited ex Tristan Thompson, 28, to their daughter True Thompson’s first birthday party, things haven’t improved much between the two parents. A source close to Khloé revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Things are so difficult, [Khloé and Tristan did] not speak at True’s birthday and their only form of communication they have now is through assistants and via text. They haven’t spoken face to face in quite some time.”
Our source continued, “Tristan has not been making an effort to see True, despite being in LA, and this frustrates and confuses Khloé so much. When he comes to town, he enjoys blowing off steam from a stressful NBA season by going out to restaurants and clubs and sees friends instead.”
Furthermore, our insider told HL that Tristan has “made it clear” that “he’s fine with Khloé having True all of the time.” Our source added, “At the end of the day, he’s fine with it because he feels Khloé is the best caretaker for True, especially with his busy and traveling NBA schedule.”