Jaden Smith gave his fans an amazing treat when he brought out his dad Will Smith to join him for a song during his amazing Coachella performance on Apr. 19.

Jaden Smith, 20, made sure all his fans at Coachella remembered he had an iconic dad when he surprised them by bringing Will Smith, 50, out on stage during his set at the popular music festival. The rapper brought out everyone’s favorite fresh prince to sing his song, “Icon” with him on Apr. 19, and it sure made the energy high in the music-loving atmosphere. “Let’s go crazy,” the soon-to-be genie in the remake of Aladdin told Jaden during the set. Will joined his son on stage later in the set, too, after changing from a white t-shirt to a black one, and the duo still gave off high energy. Will shared a video from the incredible moment to his Instagram, proving he’s not only a proud father, but he enjoyed every second on the stage. “Done Did ‘dat! #coachella,” he captioned the clip.

This is the second time Jaden performed for his Coachella crowd with a special family member guest on stage. Last weekend, the enthusiastic artist’s set was opened by his younger sister, Willow Smith, 18, who performed an impressive aerial stunt. Jaden also brought out another familiar face when model and former BFF of Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods walked out on stage for a brief moment. She raised her hands in the air with others as Jaden performed while standing on a white Tesla car.

Jaden’s eye-catching Coachella performances reflect the talent he was brought up around. With a music legend like Will for a dad and an incredible actress like Jada Pinkett Smith, 47, for a mom, he’s oozing in genes that were destined for success.

Jaden Smith brought out Will Smith at #Coachella pic.twitter.com/ksmpIXVAco — HypeHub Music (@HypeHubMusic) April 20, 2019

We can’t wait to see what else Jaden does in the near future. On Apr. 18, he teased new music by linking to an EP on Twitter that read, “ERYS IS COMING” and we’re so ready for it!