Jaden Smith Surprises Fans By Bringing His Dad Will Smith Out During Coachella Set – Watch

Shutterstock
Jaden Smith attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition, in New York2018 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, USA - 07 May 2018
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith with son Jaden'WILD WILD WEST' FILM PREMIERE, MANN VILLAGE THEATRE, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, AMERICA. 28 JUN 1999
Will Smith and Jaden SmithApril 7, 2002 PortraitsApril 7, 2002 - Westlake, CAWill Smith and Jaden SmithApril 7, 2002 PortraitsPhoto by Alex Berliner ® Berliner Studio/BEImages
Jada Pinkett Smith and kidsMen in Black II06/26/02 - Los Angeles, CA.Jada Pinkett Smith and kidsColumbia Pictures' world premiere party of "Men in Black II" at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, CA. Film opens nationwide July 3.Photo by Eric Charbonneau®Berliner Studio/BEImages View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Jaden Smith gave his fans an amazing treat when he brought out his dad Will Smith to join him for a song during his amazing Coachella performance on Apr. 19.

Jaden Smith, 20, made sure all his fans at Coachella remembered he had an iconic dad when he surprised them by bringing Will Smith, 50, out on stage during his set at the popular music festival. The rapper brought out everyone’s favorite fresh prince to sing his song, “Icon” with him on Apr. 19, and it sure made the energy high in the music-loving atmosphere. “Let’s go crazy,” the soon-to-be genie in the remake of Aladdin told Jaden during the set. Will joined his son on stage later in the set, too, after changing from a white t-shirt to a black one, and the duo still gave off high energy. Will shared a video from the incredible moment to his Instagram, proving he’s not only a proud father, but he enjoyed every second on the stage. “Done Did ‘dat! #coachella,” he captioned the clip.

This is the second time Jaden performed for his Coachella crowd with a special family member guest on stage. Last weekend, the enthusiastic artist’s set was opened by his younger sister, Willow Smith, 18, who performed an impressive aerial stunt. Jaden also brought out another familiar face when model and former BFF of Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods walked out on stage for a brief moment. She raised her hands in the air with others as Jaden performed while standing on a white Tesla car.

Jaden’s eye-catching Coachella performances reflect the talent he was brought up around. With a music legend like Will for a dad and an incredible actress like Jada Pinkett Smith, 47, for a mom, he’s oozing in genes that were destined for success.

We can’t wait to see what else Jaden does in the near future. On Apr. 18, he teased new music by linking to an EP on Twitter that read, “ERYS IS COMING” and we’re so ready for it!