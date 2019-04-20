Biker shorts with nothing on top is definitely an interesting look. But if anyone can rock it, Emily Ratajkowski can!

Emily Ratajkowski, 27, modeled and strut her stuff in Instagram Stories on April 19! The gorgeous Instagrammer posed near trees and a white column in nothing but orange neon biker shorts and thigh-high black boots. Emrata hugged the column as she showed off her Inamorata product. Since she was topless, the star covered her chest with her hands, which has been a signature move of hers on the social media app. She looked absolutely stunning.

Emrata was busy promoting her clothing collection, Inamorata. The line features bikinis, one-piece bathing suits, intimates, and slips. While the swimwear goes up to $160 in price, the clothing and underwear pieces are a tad more affordable, going down to $16. The model often advertises her designs on her social media – she has 22.4 million Instagam followers.

Fashion-wise, Emrata has surely been into the bold looks this spring. The model recently rocked a turquoise tube top and high-waisted midi skirt while out to lunch with her parents in Los Angeles. And at Coachella, the star wore an animal print crop top with white jeans while she cozied up with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 31. It’s pretty obvious by now that Emrata can make any outfit look good.

Emily Ratajkowski vía stories pic.twitter.com/xCrZVSvZWe — Emily Ratajkowski News (@emratauptades) April 19, 2019

We’ve been loving Emrata’s looks lately, and we wonder if she’ll make an appearance at Coachella for weekend two? We’d be stoked to see what she’s wearing at the music festival in its second and last weekend for 2019, if she chooses to attend. We’ll have to wait and see!