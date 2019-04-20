Ariel Winter’s latest gym outfit was all-black and fashion-forward! She rocked a simple, yet trendy ensemble while out in Los Angeles on Friday.

Ariel Winter, 21, has continued to show off her workout fashion! The Modern Family actress stepped out with boyfriend Levi Meaden, 31, on April 19 in a black long-sleeved mesh top, a black sports bra, and black high-waisted leggings. The young star wore black sneakers and held her hair up in a ponytail following her gym workout. She held a smoothie as she exited the building with her boyfriend, and she looked like she worked up a good sweat!

Her boyfriend Levi wore a blue t-shirt and denim jeans, as well as black aviator sunglasses. He rocked black sneakers and towered over Ariel, since she wasn’t wearing heels. Ariel has been showing off her trendy workout looks lately – she wore hot pink leggings recently with a zip-up mesh black bomber jacket. Last summer, in 2018, Ariel was often spotted with Levi showing off her workout clothes then too. She sported a red, white, and blue bra with high-waisted leggings in July 2018.

The couple was in Las Vegas just a couple of weeks ago on April 5, and celebrated the opening of the KAOS nightclub at the Palms Casino Resort. “They seem really happy and in love and Levi never left Ariel’s side,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Ariel looked absolutely amazing and confident. You can tell by the way Levi looks at Ariel how beautiful he thinks she is and how protective he is over her. Their love seems very genuine and real.”

We love seeing Ariel out and about, serving us some major gym clothing inspiration! Her outfits are definitely adorable, and we’d want to rock them at the gym – and just running errands around town – too! We’re excited to see more of Ariel’s gym looks in the future.