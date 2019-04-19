Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Reunites With Younes, 25, At Bday Party After His Flirty Instagram Comments

There was a very special guest at Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday party: ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima! They posed for the cutest pic together.

Scott Disick wasn’t the only one of Kourtney Kardashian‘s exes who hit up her birthday party on April 18. Younes Bendjima was there, too! Younes, 25, was looking dapper as he came out to celebrate Kourtney’s 40th birthday, and wasn’t shy about letting people know he was at the bash. He posted a pic on his Instagram story that showed his place setting at his table that clearly read, “Happy Birthday Kourt”. Younes wasn’t gate crashing the party, either. One of Kourt’s friends posted a pic of the exes posing together!

Phil Riportella, the boyfriend of Kourtney’s best friend Simon Huck, posted a gorgeous pic of Kourtney on Instagram, which showed her posing with a group of hot dudes, including Younes. Not only that, but he had his hand on her shoulder. He’s kind of the luckiest guy in the world; Kourtney looked AMAZING on her 40th! The birthday girl was wearing what can only be technically described as a dress: a fishnet maxi that only had a strategically placed piece of leather covering up the necessary parts. With platform sandals and extra-long Cher hair, she was a totally bombshell for the big day.

Is Younes trying to shoot his shot again? The model was caught leaving a very flirty comment on one of Kourtney’s Instagram pics just days before the party, and she reciprocated. “Ya look good Minnie Mouse,” he wrote, to which she replied, “Merci Mickey.”

Interestingly enough, Khloe Kardashian‘s ex French Montana was also at the party! French, 34, posed in the group shot with Kourt and Younes, and hung out with sister Kendall Jenner part of the night. There’s no word if he and Khloe interacted, but we know that they’re friendly after breaking up in 2014. As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, she’s actually leaning on him in the wake of her Tristan Thompson drama. “French is someone that Khloe has always been able to trust and talk to about things,” they said. “Khloe feels comfortable opening up to French because she feels he will always give her his honest opinion about what she is going through.”