During a podcast interview, Billie Lee detailed a sexual experience with a boo… who might also say ‘boo.’

Warning: this paranormal activity is also sexual. While on the Ghosted! podcast, Vanderpump Rules star Billie Lee detailed going all the way with a spirit from the great beyond, and something tells us Moaning Myrtle would approve. “I fell asleep on the couch, and I woke up to… and I think it was weird because it was in my dream, but I woke up to a ghost f***ing me, and I had a wet dream,” she admitted. “And it was so real and even when I woke up it was continuing. So it was like this in and out of sleep but like it was this energy and I knew it was a ghost,” she said. “I couldn’t like see him. But the energy, the vibration of a ghost was f***ing me.”

Billie went on to detail how she described the whole experience, which is oddly reminiscent of the pottery scene from Ghost, to her friends the next days, and their disbelief is very understandable. “It was so weird,” she admitted. “I remember it was the next day, I told my friends, like, ‘Was there something in our weed that we smoked?… I think the ghost that’s been in this place f***ed me last night.’ And they’re like, ‘Okay, what?'” Okay, what indeed.

“It was really weird, and like creepy,” she added. “And I feel like I was being seduced by the ghost. But I liked it. It felt good.” Billie maintains that this romantic encounter with an apparition actually happened to her. “It was different than any other wet dream because I could not see this person,” she added. “This person was a ghost.”