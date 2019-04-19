Turpin Parents Sentenced To Life In Prison After Son Testifies About Having ‘Nightmares’ Over Abuse

David and Louise Turpin, the ‘House of Horrors’ couple that imprisoned and tortured their 13 kids for years, will now spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

David Turpin, 57, and his wife, Louise Ann Turpin, 50, the couple behind the California “House of Horrors,” were sentenced to 25-years to life in prison on April 19, according to CNN. The couple pleaded guilty earlier in 2019 to imprisoning and torturing their 13 children for years, and before the sentencing, some of their victims spoke about the abuse they suffered. “My parents took my whole life from me,” said one of the daughters, identified as Jane Doe No. 4. “But now, I’m taking my life back. … I’m a fighter, I’m strong and I’m shooting through life like a rocket.”

“I cannot describe in words what we went through growing up,” one of David and Louise’s sons, identified as John Doe No. 2, told the court. “Sometimes I still have nightmares of things that happened, such as my siblings being chained up or getting beaten. But, that is the past and this is now.” The son said he’s enrolled in college and working towards a software engineering degree. Despite the years of abuse, the son said he found it within himself to forgive his captors. “I love my parents and have forgiven them for a lot of the things they did to us.”

The full extent of David and Louise’s child abuse came to light in January 2018, after a 17-year-old girl escaped through a window and called 9-1-1. When the police arrived at the home, they were aghast at what they saw. The girl’s other 12 siblings (who ranged in age from 2 to 29) were found malnourished and unwashed, as they were not allowed to bathe more than once a year. The children were often beaten, starved, and shackled for months at a time. During a preliminary hearing in June 2018, prosecutors revealed that Louise choked one of her teenage daughters after she was caught watching a Justin Bieber music video on a cellphone. The prosecutors also accused the couple of starving their children, claiming that David and Louise only fed their children one meal a day.

David and Louise pleaded guilty to one count of torture, four counts of false imprisonment, six counts to cruelty to an adult dependent and three counts of willful child cruelty in February 2019, according to the Washington Post. During the April sentencing, both took a moment to address the court and apologize to their family. “I’m sorry for everything I’ve done to hurt my children,” Louise said, adding she believes God has a special plan for each of them. “I love them more than they could ever imagine.” “I thank God for all of my children,” David added while also saying he’s sorry “if I’ve done anything to cause them harm.”