T.I.’s Daughter, 17, Blasts ‘Grown Ass Men’ Trying To Hit On Her: “Even At 18, I’ll Still Just Be A ‘Teenager'”

Deyjah Harris stood up for herself on social media after receiving unwanted attention from older men.

T.I.’s daughter, Deyjah Harris, cleared the air on her Instagram Stories for “grown *ss men” trying to shoot their shot with her while she’s still underage. The teenage girl said in her text post on her story, “I just wanna quickly say that just because I’m turning 18 in June… that doesn’t mean 1. That y’all will even get the chance,” she started to say.

The young girl continued, “More importantly, that still don’t make it right for you grown *ss men to try and get at me .. eighTEEN,” she emphasized. “I will still be A TEENAGER!!!! If you’re not ok with someone your age tryna get with your daughter, sister, niece, etc. then don’t think it’s ok with me. That’s it and that’s all.”

We commend Deyjah for standing up for herself, but it’s unfortunate she even needs to make that message clear. It seems like she just wants to enjoy her childhood, and has had enough of older men trying to take advantage of her. The teenage girl is the daughter of the 38-year-old “Whatever You Like” rapper and singer Ms. Niko, also 38.

She turns 18 years old on June 17, and she appears on her dad’s reality television show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle. The young star has made a mark on the world in her own right, as well, with a blossoming social media following. Deyjah has 1.3 million followers on her Instagram account. We’re sure she’s excited to be of-age soon, but doesn’t want to let go of her childhood just yet. While it’s still a few months away, we wish the teenager a happy birthday!