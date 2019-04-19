Sofia Richie Competes To Be The Daisy Dukes Queen In Tiny Cutoffs — See Pic

Sofia Richie stepped out for lunch in Malibu on April 18 when she opted to wear tight Daisy Dukes and a baggy sweatshirt.

Sofia Richie, 20, was officially dressed for spring on Thursday, April 18, when she rocked a sexy pair of denim short shorts. Sofia grabbed lunch in Malibu with her friend as she threw on a pair of skin-tight, high-waisted cutoffs with frayed hems. The Daisy Dukes were super short, putting her toned legs on full display, as she paired the bottoms with a dark gray baggy sweatshirt. She accessorized with a pair of white and neon orange Nike Mk2 Tekno Sneakers, high gray ankle socks, oversized black and silver aviator sunglasses, and a Chanel crossbody bag.

While Sofia loves to show skin in her outfits, usually with sexy little crop tops, lately, she’s been rocking more covered up looks. Just the other day on April 16, Sofia was out shopping when she donned a pair of skin-tight black Danielle Guizio Belted Leather Pants with a baggy tan sweatshirt tucked in, Frye Allison Combat Boots, and Vogue 5235s Sunglasses. When she’s not dressed in chic outfits, Sofia is usually in a sexy bikini, like her trip to the beach on March 31 when she threw on a tiny little leopard print bikini.

Daisy Dukes are a wardrobe staple, especially among the celeb set, and it’s officially denim cutoffs season so we are likely to see a lot more of them soon. Another celeb who loves to rock Daisy Dukes is Hailey Baldwin, 22, of course. Hailey is always showing off her insanely long, lean legs in the shorts and most recently, she threw on a pair for Coachella which she paired with a Supreme Vertical Logo Baseball Jersey, chunky white platform Naked Wolf Scandal Sneakers, a Versace Tribute Leather Belt, Jennifer Fisher Jamma Hoop Earrings and a Jack Vartanian Small Chain Necklace.

Other celebs who have competed to be the Daisy Duke queen include Ariel Winter, Kendall Jenner, and more stars which you can see in the gallery above.