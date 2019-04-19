Sia Reveals Clear Look At Face Without Wig As She Performs At Kourtney Kardashian’s Birthday

For Kourtney Kardashian’s 40th birthday, Sia gave the ‘KUWTK’ star a special gift – her face. The ‘Cheap Thrills’ singer gave a rare performance without one of her signature wigs!

What do you get Kourtney Kardashian, the woman who has everything, for her 40th birthday? Well, if you’re Sia, 43, you give her something that very few on this Earth have ever received: a face-to-face performance! The singer — known for her elaborate and exaggerated wigs that cover her visage – attended Kourt’s birthday party on April 18. When it came time to sing “Happy Birthday” to the Keeping up with the Kardashians star, Sia, sans disguise, joined Robin Thicke, 42, to serenade Kourtney. This moment in time was captured by one of the guests and shared to a Sia fan account (Click here to see a video of the performance.)

Kourt wasn’t the only one privileged to this rare wigless performance by Sia. Her party’s guest list included her sisters – Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner – as well as her mother, Kris Jenner, and Kanye West. Kim reunited with her once-BFF Paris Hilton at the bash. If that alone wasn’t enough to blow KUWTK/The Simple Life fans’ minds, Kourt’s ex (and father of her children) Scott Disick brought his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, to the party.

Why does Sia perform with her face covered up? “Well, it’s so that I can go to Target and buy a hose if I want to, and/or if I’m in need of a restroom and I can’t find one,” she told Ellen Degeneres in 2015 (h/t HuffPost.) “I could go by the side of the road and nobody would be following me with a camera trying to get ‘the shot.’ … “If anyone besides famous people knew what it was like to be a famous person, they would never want to be famous,” she’s explained. “Imagine the stereotypical, highly opinionated, completely uninformed mother-in-law character and apply it to every teenager with a computer in the entire world.”

However, in recent years, Sia has been seen more frequently without the wig. In March 2017, she was seen walking through LAX with a huge smile on her face. A few months later, while wearing a green facemask, Sia posed for an Instagram shot, completely unaware that her breast was out. However, this “wardrobe malfunction” didn’t shock the Australian singer, who proved she was comfortable with nudity in Nov. 2017. “Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans,” she wrote. “Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!” she wrote, before sharing a picture of her in her birthday suit.