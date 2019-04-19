Scott Disick ‘Kept An Eye’ On Younes At Kourtney’s 40th Bday Party: He’s ‘Suspicious’ Of The Model

Given how Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima ended their relationship, it was ‘weird’ for Scott Disick to see his ex’s ex show up to Kourt’s 40th birthday bash. Scott looked out for three major things in Younes’ behavior.

Scott Disick, 35, wasn’t Kourtney Kardashian’s only ex-boyfriend to celebrate her 40th birthday on April 18, and he definitely took notice of Younes Bendjima’s presence at the party. “Scott felt very protective over Kourtney last night, especially with Younes around. Scott still has a lot of love for Kourtney and so he doesn’t want to see her get hurt by anyone,” an eyewitness at the party EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. But Scott wasn’t just feeling protective over Kourtney that night, who’s the mother to his three children (Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4).

“It was weird for Scott to see Younes at the party, he was a bit surprised he actually showed up,” the eyewitness explained. “Scott is aware of how emotional Kourtney was when she broke up with Younes, so Scott is suspicious of the ex.” News broke that Kourtney and Younes ended their two-year relationship in Aug. 2018, just weeks after Younes scolded his older girlfriend for posting a butt-baring bikini photo to Instagram. Regardless of the history behind the former lovers, Scott didn’t let Younes affect him too much.

“Scott had a good time at the party while keeping one eye on Younes too,” the party attendee clarified. With that one eye on the model, “Scott wanted to make sure Younes was respectful, sincere and gentle with Kourt.” Younes did sneak in a shoulder touch, as seen in a party photo that Phil Riportella (the boyfriend of Kourt’s best friend Simon Huck) shared to Instagram. And that’s not the only form of affection Younes has slipped in as of late. Just five days before the party, he left a flirty comment underneath a sexy photo of his ex. “Ya look good minnie mouse,” he wrote, to which the Poosh founder replied, “Merci Mickey.”

Younes’ party invite and flirty comment combined left fans wondering if a romantic reunion was in the works. If a reconciliation ever did happen, it would “maybe” just be a “hook up,” according to what a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Nothing serious or long term…Friends really don’t see her getting back with Younes. Kourtney was happy with Younes – she likes younger, hot men because they make her feel young and hot which she loves to feel. But she always knew Younes was never ‘the one.’ It was always more of a fun relationship for her.”