Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Spotted Celebrating Kourtney’s 40th Birthday At Epic Kardashian Party

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday with a star-studded, wild party on April 18 — even her ex, Scott Disick, and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie were in attendance!

All continues to be well between Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie! The trio have been on good terms since the end of 2018, and they proved there’s no awkwardness or bad blood between them once again on April 18 when Scott and Sofia showed up to Kourtney’s birthday bash. Kim Kardashian posted a sexy video of Kylie Jenner to her Instagram story from the party, and Scott and Sofia can be seen in the background at the very beginning. Sofia also posted a video of her glam look for the event on her story earlier on, and the hairstyle matches the woman standing next to Scott in Kim’s video perfectly. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO OF SCOTT AND SOFIA AT KOURTNEY’S BIRTHDAY PARTY.

Like any good Kardashian party, Kourtney’s bash looked pretty EPIC! Kim’s videos also revealed that Robin Thicke and Sia performed at the event, and the decorations were top notch — right down to the napkins, which featured famous Kardashian quotes on them. Kourtney certainly did not appear spooked about turning 40, either, as she looked beyond sexy in a sheer black dress for the occasion. Meanwhile, Sofia also looked stunning with her hair slicked back into a tight half ponytail while she rocked a one-shouldered black dress.

Earlier this month, Kourtney actually had an early birthday celebration in Finland with Scott and the three kids they share, Mason, Penelope and Reign. Sofia was along for the overseas trip, as well. The trio have also traveled to Mexico together, and Sofia was in attendance at the Kardashian Christmas Eve party last year.

Things may be going well in this love triangle right now, but that certainly wasn’t always the case. Scott and Kourtney were not on good terms when he first got together with Sofia in 2017, and she was not happy when he introduced the model to the kids without letting her know first. Now that it’s clear Scott and Sofia are in a good place and serious about their relationship, though, it definitely looks like Kourt has come around!