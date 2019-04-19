Remy Ma Being Investigated By Police After ‘LHH’s Brittney Taylor Accuses Her Of Assault

Remy Ma and ‘LHH’s Brittney Taylor got into an alleged altercation in New York on April 16, according to a new report, which claims police are investigating the rapper. Brittney also took to social media to accuse Remy of punching her in the face.

UPDATE: (4/19/19, 10:00 PM ET) — Detective Annette Shelton, Spokesperson for the NYPD released the following statement to HollywoodLife: “There is a complaint report on file for Assault which occurred on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 2130hrs inside of 17 Irving Plaza within the confines of the 13th Precinct. A 29-year-old female victim reported to police that she was punched in the face by a 38-year-old female sustaining bruising to her right eye. The victim was treated at Mt. Sinai Hospital for her injuries. There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.”

Remy Ma, 38, is being investigated by police for allegedly punching Love & Hip Hop: New York‘s Brittney Taylor at a concert in New York City on April 16, according to a report by TMZ, which cites law enforcement sources. Brittney told police that she was attacked by Remy after she entered the backstage area at Irving Plaza for a Pretty Lou Benefit Concert, law enforcement sources say, adding that the two “exchanged words” in the greenroom. According to law enforcement sources, the following situation ensued backstage at the concert: The alleged altercation was in relation to an attack on Remy’s stepdaughter, Dejanae, that occurred a few weeks prior, sources say. Brittney claimed Remy accused her of knowing information about the attack on Dejanae, and that was when Remy allegedly threw a punch at Brittney, the sources add.

The law enforcement sources went on to say that Brittney went to a hospital for treatment and then filed a police report soon after. The same sources claim an assault investigation is open, which is a result of an altercation at the event, where a female was punched. No charges have been filed and no arrests have been made, per TMZ‘s law enforcement sources. Nonetheless, TMZ reports that sources close to Remy, who was reportedly scheduled to perform at the benefit concert, claim there is no validity to Brittney’s account. HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Remy Ma, as well as Brittney Taylor and the NYPD, and did not receive an immediate response.

Brittney later took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her face after the alleged altercation. “So, here am I on my way to a very important meeting and it’s hard to even focus because of what occurred last night,” she wrote in the video’s caption. “I didn’t wanna bring it to social media because Its pretty embarrassing and not a good look tbh. I tried my best to cover it up with make up and move on but that still didn’t work,” Britney continued, before she addressed the rapper directly. “My Question is @remyma why did you really do this?”, Brittney concluded. Remy has not yet spoken out about the accusations.

Remy was previously arrested on an attempted murder charge in 2007. She served six years of her eight-year prison sentence. The rapper — who just welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband, Papoose, in December — is currently on parole. Remy previously opened up to HollywoodLife about her time in prison and how her husband stood by her side throughout her entire sentence.