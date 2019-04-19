‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Tyler Blackburn, 32, Reveals He’s Bisexual: I ‘Suppressed My Attraction To Men’

Tyler Blackburn revealed in a new interview that he’s always had an ‘underlying’ curiosity’ about men.

Pretty Little Liars star Tyler Blackburn, 32, opened up about how she “suppressed” his attraction to men “for the longest time.” In a new interview with Advocate, Tyler admitted, “I’m queer. I’ve identified as bisexual since a teenager.” He added, “I just want to feel powerful in my own skin, and my own mind, and in my own heart,” before mentioning that he had an underlying curiosity about men throughout his life.

“I heard so many things from within the queer community about bisexuality being a cop-out or bullshit or the easy way out or something, and that always stuck with me because I felt the pressure from all sides to have [my sexuality] figured out,” he added.

“And I think for the longest time, I suppressed more of my attraction to men,” he went on to say. “It wasn’t until my late 20s, towards the end of Pretty Little Liars, that I really allowed myself to go there and not just wonder about it or lust over it, but experience that vulnerability and experience the emotional aspect of what it is to be bisexual.”

Tyler went on to talk about how he no longer feels like he’s placed in a box. “Just because you decide ‘I am this thing’ doesn’t mean you immediately feel like you fit into that thing,” he explains. “That’s another part of the journey that I still don’t always know how to navigate, but I’m feeling more courageous and fortified to explore.”

“I’m so tired of caring so much. I just want to live my truth and feel OK with experiencing love and experiencing self-love,” he added. “Yes, there is an element of, I want to feel like it’s OK to hold my boyfriend’s hand as I’m walking down the street, and not worry. Is someone going to look and be like, ‘Whoa, is that guy from that show? I didn’t know that [he was queer.]’ I want to own my space now.”