Porsha Williams’ Heart ‘Melts’ Watching Fiancé Dennis McKinley Be An ‘Amazing’ Dad To Baby PJ

Could Porsha Williams and her fiancé get any cuter? HL EXCLUSIVELY learned all about their 1st month of parenthood & the details are truly heart-melting.

It’s been one month since Porsha Williams, 37, and Dennis McKinley welcomed their adorable baby girl, and seeing Dennis tend to the baby still melts the reality star’s heart every time. A Bravo insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife all the sweet details.”Porsha‘s fiance Dennis has been an incredible help since PJ was born and has stepped up more than Porsha ever imagined. He’s so sweet with PJ changing her diapers, waking up multiple times in the middle of the night to help take care of her, and rocking her to sleep. Porsha was already head over heels in love with Dennis but seeing how loving and caring he is with PJ absolutely melts Porsha‘s heart,” the source said. “Dennis is not only an amazing father to PJ, but a wonderful help and has waited on Porsha hand and foot whenever she needs it.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Porsha’s rep for comment.

Porsha and her fiancé welcomed their little one on March 22, and her sister confirmed the news on Instagram.”She’s here!” her sister excitedly wrote of the news. Two days later, Porsha herself finally revealed her baby’s name. “Pilar Jhena’ McKinley’s Parents ❤️ #MeetTheMckinleys.” So, world, meet Pilar Jhena. Porsha went on to thank all of Instagram for all the well wishes, writing, “👶🏾MUVA P! Mood: Thankful & Blessed! Thank you all to all Insta TiTi & uncles for the love and support❤️ *Adjusting to motherhood will text back loved ones soon!💋😅 #PilarJhena #BabyPJ 3/22/19.”

We previously reported that ahead of Pilar’s birth, Porsha was anxious over the forthcoming labor and delivery. “Porsha was feeling nervous and excited for her baby’s arrival. She felt this was a long time coming. She was nervous for the labor part, but she was so excited to meet that baby,” a source close to the RHOA star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Pregnancy changed Porsha so much. Friends felt she was a lot less dramatic and so much calmer. Porsha is so excited she officially became a mom. She is so in love with Dennis and happy. It’s amazing how much she’s grown up.”

Porsha has known her man for years, but they didn’t start dating and make their relationship Instagram official until June 2018. The couple got engaged at the end of September 2018, and are currently in the midst of planning their wedding. We can’t wait to see the happy couple walk down the aisle!