It appears that Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, was caught partying it up with YouTuber David Dobrik amid the college admissions scandal surrounding her family.

Olivia Jade, 19, reportedly attended a friend’s house party on April 18, according to TMZ. The woman, who looked to be the youngest daughter of Lori Loughlin, 54, appeared to be having a great time at the house of fellow YouTube star, David Dobrik, 22, that night. Despite the potential jail time her parents are facing, she reportedly caught up with friends in Studio City, CA and the saga seemed miles from her mind.

The star reportedly asked her friends to be careful, according to TMZ, and requested they make the night a cell phone-free zone. However, the rule clearly went out the window because a video surfaced online of the famous friends partying together. The party appeared to get a little wild at one point, when one friend hopped on the kitchen counter and started dancing. The moment was quickly shut down by 45-year-old Youtuber Jason Nash, who waved was seemingly upset over the ruckus, or the fact that someone had pulled a phone out. You can watch the moment for yourself, below.

Meanwhile, Olivia’s parents, as well as 50 other wealthy individuals could be facing major jail time for their involvement in Operation Varsity Blues. Lori and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud to allegedly help their children get into colleges. The court case is ongoing, but Olivia’s parents could face up to 20 years in prison. It remains unclear if Olivia will have to testify against her parents and take the stand. For now, Olivia has kept a low profile and has been leaning on her boyfriend for support, but appeared to be having a good ol’ time at her famous friend’s house party.

Watch what appears to be a video of Olivia out partying for yourself, above. The woman can be seen in the upper right hand corner of the clip wearing all black, chatting with a gal pal.