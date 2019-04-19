Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Halsey & More Lend Their Vocals To Lil Dicky’s Star-Studded Collab Track ‘Earth’

Finally! The Biebs is getting back to music — although not in the way we anticipated. The singer dropped his 1st feature of the year in Lil Dicky’s new song, ‘Earth,’ which includes just about every singer on the planet.

He’s here to save the earth! Justin Bieber, 25, jumped on a track with Lil Dicky, 31, and Beliebers everywhere are freaking over Justin’s first piece of music of 2019. The pop singer teamed up with the “Freaky Friday” rapper for “Earth” on April 18 and it served as a rallying cry to clean up the planet and fight global warming. The new track received a wild animated video to match (Biebs was transformed into a butt-baring baboon — yes, really) and you may recognize more than a few familiar voices!

Dicky enlisted a TON of celebs to join the song and video with him. Ariana Grande (the zebra)? Halsey (the lion club)? Shawn Mendes (the koala)? They’re all there! Other appearances include Sia, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Miley Cyrus, Brendon Urie, Zac Brown, John Legend, Bad Bunny, Kris Wu, Backstreet Boys, Adam Levine, Charlie Puth, and more! They may be in cartoon animal form, but there’s no mistaking the majority of these A-list voices. Even Leonardo DiCaprio, the No. 1 champion for Earth, made an animated cameo. “This might be my favorite song ever. It’s awesome,” he says after the singing fest.

The new track comes just after Justin actually said he would be taking a break from music to focus on “repairing some deep rooted issues.” In an Instagram post he wrote: “So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour,” he said.

However, Justin must have gotten a newfound wind of inspiration because the new song is FIRE. The track marks his first feature credit since his 2018 summer smash “No Brainer” with DJ Khaled, Quavo and Chance The Rapper.

Watch Justin’s new video above! With all of these superstars lending him a helping hand, he really might have just dropped the song of the year.