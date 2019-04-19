‘RHOA’s Kenya Moore & Marc Daly: How Their Marriage Has ‘Gotten Even Stronger’ Since Becoming Parents

Kenya Moore’s relationship with her husband has only gotten better since she and Marc Daly welcomed their baby girl five months ago.

Babies can complicate any relationship, but having a kid was great for Kenya Moore‘s marriage. The 48-year-old welcomed a baby girl with her husband Marc Daly in Nov. 2018, and the pair have been blissed out ever since. “Kenya is savoring every moment with baby Brooklyn,” a friend of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She couldn’t be happier. Not only is Brooklyn the most perfect baby, Marc has continued to prove he’s truly her perfect partner. She feels double blessed.”

As far as Marc’s excellent parenting skills go, the insider explains that he’s “the most hands-on dad” and helps with changing diapers and gets up in the middle of the night with her. “He’s even right there in the pool with Brooklyn for her swimming lessons,” the source says.

The couple luckily haven’t dealt with any struggles since having their first child. “Marc and Kenya’s marriage has gotten even stronger now that they are parents,” the friend adds. “They are truly united in caring for Brooklyn and giving her the best life possible.”

The pair, who celebrate their second wedding anniversary in June, have also been able to keep their spark alive. “Marc still pours on the romance,” the source says. “He’s always buying her flowers and telling her she’s the most beautiful woman in the world. They’re more in love than ever. Kenya’s a very lucky woman and she knows it. She had to kiss a lot of frogs but it was all worth it now that she found Marc.”

Kenya is also over-the-moon to be a new mom. ““Brooklyn is a really happy baby and always laughing and smiling. Kenya is documenting every moment and constantly texting friends photos and video,” another source close to Kenya exclusively tells HollywoodLife. “She’s very hands on and doesn’t have a nanny, either. She’s also been spending a lot of time in LA. She really loves it out there. Because she has no nanny, she has no problem asking friends to help watch Brooklyn here and there. She’d love to have another baby and is hoping that’s in the cards for her.”