Katy Perry Swaps Bright Blonde Pixie Cut For Shoulder Length Honey Waves – See Stunning Pic

Katy Perry used to be such a hair chameleon, but she’s stuck with her short platinum pixie ‘do for two years. Now she’s undergone a major transformation and fans are loving her long honey waves.

Finally!!! Katy Perry was always so entertaining with her different styles and colors of her hair and wigs. But she got a super short bright blonde pixie cut in March of 2017 and has pretty much stayed with the look ever since. Now she’s finally changing things up, with hair stylist to the stars Chris Appleton giving her longer honey extensions in the form of waves that fall just beneath her shoulders. She literally looks like a completely different woman and her fans are absolutely loving the new Katy.

Chris shared an Instagram pic on April 19 of Katy in a salon chair while working his magic on her mane, captioning the pic “They call me handy 🖐🏼.” Immediately Katycats flooded the comments with praise. “Gorgeously stunning …🔥The best she’s ever looked 💋,” one fan gushed, while another told her “KATY THIS LOOK IS SOOOO GOOD! I honestly missed your hair game, slaying since 2009! you should consider to stay with this haircut but I want some pink in it 😎😎”

“We love length on her. Thank you ❤️” one fan told Chris about making Katy’s hair longer once again. She used to rock colorful wigs and for a while had long, dark tresses that ended up becoming her trademark. Then in early 2017 she changed things up by getting a haircut and color almost exactly how it looks now, with honey blonde shoulder length waves.

At the time she told Ryan Seacrest in a Feb. 13, 2017 Grammys red carpet interview that “It’s like the last color in the spectrum that I can do. I’ve done all of them and the only thing left to do is shave my head, which I’m really saving for a public breakdown. I’m down for that. I’m almost moments away from that, obviously.” Fans took the head shaving comment as a major swipe against Britney Spears. Then two months later Katy nearly did shave her head, getting a pixie cut so short she was unrecognizable as the pop sensation her fans grew to love.

Katy’s fans praised Chris for making her hair look so good.”Thanks you sooooooooo much. On behalf of all Katycats, do her hair foreverrrrrrr,” one person wrote in the comments while another said, “You‘re such a talented man omg. She looks literally 15 years younger. Thank you for your effort♥️🙌🏼👑.” One fan even told Chris “You need to do her hair till the rest of her life!”