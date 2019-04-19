There were so many stars out and about this week in gorgeous outfits and we rounded up the top ten best dressed of the week.

Karlie Kloss, 26, looked absolutely gorgeous on the carpet of Bravo’s Top Chef & Project Runway A Night Of Food And Fashion event on Tuesday, April 16, in Los Angeles. The supermodel arrived wearing a stunning, bright red Olivier Theyskens Fall 2019 dress that showed off a ton of skin. The long-sleeve frock was skin tight and featured a plunging v-neckline that showed off ample cleavage. Meanwhile, the sides of the dress were completely cutout showing off Karlie’s tiny waist, while the skirt flowed into two slits, forming one short panel on the front and two long panels on either side of her legs. She accessorized the look with slip-on black leather peep-toe mules and a bright red lip, while her hair was done down in a sleek side-parted, straight bob.

Brie Larson, 29, was a sight for sore eyes at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in South Korea on April 15, when she donned a sleeveless blue Rodarte Fall 2019 silk and taffeta gown completely embellished in floral crystals. The best part of the dress, though, was the massive pink ruffled hem that cascaded down her hip and across the entire bottom of the dress. She accessorized with a pair of metallic silver Sophia Webster Daria pumps and her hair was done in old Hollywood waves.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, 36, landed a spot on our best dressed list for the third week in a row when she attended the opening night of play, Burn This, in New York City on April 15. Priyanka channeled Cher Horowitz from Clueless when she donned a yellow and white tweed Chanel Spring 2018 ensemble. The three-quarter sleeve jacket was zipped up, showing the turtleneck of her white shirt underneath, while she paired the jacket with the matching mini skirt. Topping off her look were a pair of clear PVC knee-high boots.

Some of our other favorite looks from this week included Kate Beckinsale's, 45, black and white one-shoulder ruffled Georges Chakra Spring 2018 Couture dress and Olivia Munn's, 38, pastel striped two-piece fitted Peter Pilotto Spring 2019 suit