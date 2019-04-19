Jordyn Woods Confirms She’ll ‘Always Have Love’ For Kylie 3 Mos. After Fallout Over Tristan Scandal

They may not be on speaking terms, but Jordyn Woods still has love for her ex-best friend, Kylie Jenner, she admitted on April 18.



Through her fallout with Kylie Jenner, 21, Jordyn Woods, 21, still has love for her ex-friend. In fact, she even said so, when chatting with TMZ outside of LAX on April 18. “How important has the Smith’s support been during this period?” the publication asked, to which Jordyn replied: “Honestly, the whole world’s support is amazing.” However, when asked if she still loves Kylie, she didn’t hesitate. “Always. I love Kylie always,” she replied.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that the two are ready to reconcile their relationship. When Jordyn was asked if she would be willing to rekindle a friendship with the reality star, she remained tight-lipped. She was happy to sign autographs and take pictures outside of the Los Angeles airport, but she gave no indication that she was on the verge of patching things up with her pal.

That being said, Jordyn appeared to be in great spirits as she arrived to the airport. Her declaration of love for Kylie comes two months after she was shunned by the entire Kardashian family, for kissing Khloe Kardashian’s long-time boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, on the lips. Despite being Kylie’s main wing-woman before the scandal, the two still aren’t speaking, according to TMZ, and Kylie has even allegedly already “moved on” from the friendship entirely. It seems Jordyn’s appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s talk show, Red Table Talk, the week after the scandal, did little to clear the air. Although Jordyn went on the show to set the record straight about what happened, it made Kylie further believe she betrayed Khloe, the outlet reported.

Despite not being on Kylie’s good side right now, it appears that Jordyn has found herself quite the flock of fans! The star was immediately approached to sign autographs upon stepping out of her car at LAX and appears to be living her best life.