Jenna Dewan Reveals She Lived With ‘A Peruvian Tribe’ After Channing Tatum Split

Jenna Dewan opened up about how she processed the end of her marriage with Channing Tatum on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’

Jenna Dewan, 38, stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show with guest host John Cena, 41, on April 19, and the Step Up actress spoke about how she dealt with the end of her marriage to Channing Tatum, 38. The actress said that she spent two weeks in Peru and spent time with a “tribe” in order to help her heal. “It’s no secret I had, like, a very intense year and a lot of change,” Jenna told John. She said she recounted that year – 2018 – in her upcoming book Gracefully You, which is available to pre-order.

“I’m a hippie at heart,” Jenna explained, giving context to how she processed the split. “I’m sort of a seeker. I sort of like to do practices and rituals and things that sort of connect me to something greater than myself, like bigger than myself. Through that, I used a lot of those sort of techniques to help me through change and crazy year.”

“There’s a lot of personal stories, there’s a lot that I go into,” Jenna added. “I went to Peru, I lived there for two weeks with this tribe. I’ve always been that type of person.”

“It was really cathartic and actually fun to write this,” she said about the vulnerable book she wrote. Jenna and Channing announced their separation in April 2018, a year ago, and Jenna filed for divorce in October the same year. The couple was married for almost nine years, and had a daughter, five-year-old Everyly, together. While it’s sad that the couple split up (they were so cute!), we’re totally behind Jenna in her healing process through it all. And she appears to be happy and in a good place now – and we’re definitely supportive of that!