Good Friday 2019: What Stores, Restaurants & Businesses Are Open On The Holiday?

Happy Good Friday! The annual pre-Easter holiday is celebrated today, April 19, and it has many observers wondering if they’ll be able to go to their favorite places. Find out what’s open and closed today.

Easter is just around the corner on April 21, but first — Good Friday! The holiday, celebrated this year on April 19 by Christians, commemorates the day that Jesus died before rising again on Easter Sunday. With so many people observing the holy day, will your favorite restaurants and stores be closed all day and night? Actually, you’re probably in luck. Since Good Friday isn’t considered a federal holiday, most businesses are unaffected. Chain restaurants, malls, and federal services, like post offices and bank branches, will be open. You’re not in danger of missing out on your morning Starbucks fix or hitting up Zara after work. However, check ahead before going to a local store or restaurant. If the owner is religious, they may opt to close for the holiday.

There’s a catch, unfortunately. There are 12 states that observe Good Friday as a state holiday: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas. That means that local government offices, including the DMV, will be closed. You’re just going to have to wait until April 22 to get that learner’s permit. Passover also begins on April 19 at sundown, but the Jewish holiday will not have an affect on businesses, either.

In case you’re curious, Good Friday is the day, according to Christian scripture, that Jesus was arrested, tortured, and crucified. He was stripped naked, beaten, forced to wear a crown of thorns, and forced to carry his own crucifix before being strung up and nailed to it by his palms and feet. Yes, calling it “Good Friday” is a bit ironic, but in this context, “good” equals “holy.” Per scripture, Jesus rose from the dead three days later on what Christians celebrate as Easter Sunday. Happy Good Friday, and Happy Passover, if you’re celebrating.