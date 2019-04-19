‘Game Of Thrones’: Shocking Theory Claims Jon Snow & Daenerys Will End Up At War With Each Other

Jonerys may not last long. One fan has come up with a jaw-dropping theory about the ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 ending that predicts Jon Snow will end up ‘waging war’ against his lover/aunt Daenerys.

Jon Snow and Daenerys are officially together at the moment, but their relationship could be doomed. Now that Jon Snow knows he’s the true heir to the Iron Throne and Daenerys’s nephew, this could all pose a huge threat to his relationship with Daenerys. Game of Thrones fan Nosefouratoo believes that the showrunners “are really trying to foreshadow a tragic conflict between Dany and Jon. This conflict has seeds that have been sown brilliantly on many fronts in S8E1 and also in a few scenes in previous seasons.” The fan predicts this conflict will “end the series.”

The fan revealed how it may all play out over the course of the rest of the season: “How Dany reacts to Jon’s true heritage could be the death knell of their love and alliance. If she reacts with anger and calls him a traitor or something to that effect, this will prove everything he has been hearing from all of his loved ones to be true. He will pull away from her, and make a claim on the throne in an effort to save the realm from another monarch who puts power lust in front of all else. I think there may be some kind of inciting event during or right before the battle for Winterfell that will truly sour Jon against Dany enough to go to war or at least to redact his proclamation that she is his Queen. That piece I haven’t figured out yet, but I think it may be essential to the believability of Jon waging war against Dany. At that point, he will reluctantly become Aegon Targaryen in earnest, and a military conflict between the two Targaryens may be on the horizon.”

While many fans think the Night King’s war against the living is the ultimate battle of the final season, it could very well be Jon and Daenerys. When Sam revealed the truth about Jon’s parentage to him in the Winterfell crypts during the season 8 premiere, he asked Jon this important question: “You gave up your crown to save your people. Would she do the same?”

Daenerys’s quest for the Iron Throne has been her entire goal throughout the series so it wouldn’t be a surprise that she rejects Jon being the King of the Seven Kingdoms. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.