Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Fabulous Figure In Skin-Tight Aqua Two-Piece Outfit — See Pics

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her insanely toned figure in a sexy two-piece aqua skirt set in LA on April 18.

Emily Ratajkowski, 29, grabbed lunch with her parents in LA on Thursday, April 18, when she opted to wear a bright turquoise ensemble. The model rocked a tight tube top with a matching high-waisted, skin-tight midi skirt. Emily’s tiny little tube top showed off a lot less cleavage than she usually dares to show, but she made up for it by showing off her taut tummy. She accessorized her spring look with a pair of crisp white sneakers, which is the hottest trend this season, and added a pair of cat-eye Oliver Peoples Zasia Deep Burgundy Sunglasses, a massive pair of gold double hoop disc earrings, and a blue Celine Classic Lizard Box Bag which she wore across her body.

Emily had an exciting day as she got lunch with her parents, and then took them for a visit to the Sunset Strip to see the massive, life-size billboard of herself for Babe Rose, a canned rose wine company created by Instagram star and Emily’s BFF, The Fat Jewish. The billboard sees Emily standing on top of a highway, in nothing but a tiny white bikini and a pair of bright red sneakers, as the sign reads, “Drink Babe.” She looks stunning in the photo, showing off her toned body in the sexy bikini.

Lately, Emily has been stepping out almost every day in a different chic outfit. Just this past weekend at Coachella weekend one on Saturday, April 13, she headed to a Levi’s Brunch in a sexy patterned look. The model opted to wear a long-sleeve cheetah printed crop top that was super short and tied just under her chest. She went completely braless under the top, putting her cleavage on full display. She paired the super cropped top with a pair of high-waisted, white straight-leg jeans, showing off her insanely toned abs.

Aside from her revealing looks, Emily switched it up in New York City on April 10, when she opted to try the latest suit trend. She rocked a matching brown two-piece oversized suit, with a tight black t-shirt tucked in, paired with massive gold Fay Andrada Liike Lg Earrings, black cat-eye Ray-Ban Rb4314N Nina Sunglasses, and white Adidas Samba Sneakers.