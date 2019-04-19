Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph Workout With His Ex Caelynn & Fans Debate Over If It’s Weird

While Caelynn finished fourth on Colton Underwood’s season of ‘The Bachelor,’ she’s now workout buddies with the hunk and his final choice Cassie Randolph.

Talk about being friendly with your ex! Beauty queen Caelynn Miller-Keyes finished as Colton Underwood‘s fourth runner-up on his recent season of The Bachelor and he decided that the one and only woman for him was the reluctant Cassie Randolph. Now the three are workout buddies! 23-year-old Cassie posed an Instagram stories video on April 18 and wrote “Family run guys let’s go” while panning to show Colton running on a treadmill to her left and Caelynn doing the same on her right. She posted a second video showing all three running together and wrote “I feel like we’re all hamster friends,” referring to running in place.

Colton reposed Cassie’s video of their group workout to his own IG stories and wrote “One big weird family” on the vid with a heart and peace fingers emoji. Caelynn also reposed the video as well as one she took of their workout, showing Cassie on a leg press while waving her hands in the air. Caelynn can be heard telling her “That’s not an arm machine Cass” as her pal lets out a hearty laugh. She also wrote “We’ve been separated for too long”

Then there’s this! Caelynn posted an IG pic on April 17 of her and Cassie happily posing together in cute sundresses and the whole relationship has fans confused. “How can y’all be such good friends when y’all both were in love with the same man ??? 💕no hate please just a fan question 😂😭” one person commented while another added “Really don’t understand how this friendship actually works…” But remember, these two were thick as thieves while competing on The Bachelor.

📹 | A friendship a lot of people don't understand, but one I truly adore 💫 "Colton's always at Cassie's, and he's really become this big brother. People are taken aback and weirded out by that, but our relationship has truly changed" – @caelynnmk @CassieRandolph @colton pic.twitter.com/IYbJVZjEWG — cassie + colton (@cassieandcolton) April 18, 2019

While it might seem weird that Colton and Cassie would be hanging out with a woman who was also vying for the 27-year-old hunk’s heart, it’s purely because of real estate. Cassie and Caelynn now live in the same apartment building in Los Angeles and while Colton isn’t living with his girlfriend yet, he’s constantly at her place. And his relationship with the 23-year-old Miss North Carolina has changed from romantic to platonic.

“Now, Colton’s always at Cassie’s, and we live two floors apart, and he’s really become this big brother,” she told Cosmo while attending the Revolve Festival in Indio, CA on April 12. “People are taken aback and weirded out by that, but our relationship has truly changed. He’s always giving me advice, setting me up on dates. It’s so fun [living so close to Cassie]. When we need outfit help, we run up or run down — share clothes. It feels like we’re on The Bachelor again. [Laughs.] It’s a mini Bachelor mansion.”