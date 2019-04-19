Chrissy Metz Looks Stunning In Peach Dress In Her 1st Ever Music Video For ‘I’m Standing With You’

Chrissy Metz is making her music video debut! The actress absolutely stuns in her new visual for ‘I’m Standing With You,’ off of the ‘Breakthrough’ movie soundtrack.

Is there anything Chrissy Metz, 38, can’t do? The This Is Us actress stole hearts in the TV drama series, but she’s also an incredibly talented singer! The star shared her first-ever music video with the world on April 19, and it might make you tear up. The inspirational anthem contains a series of moving lyrics, and Chrissy looks beyond gorgeous as she belts them out. The stunning video has fans all in their feels. “Y’all gotta see this! RT @etnow: @ChrissyMetz’s new music video is stunning!” one fan Tweeted after watching.

The song, featured in the Breakthrough film and soundtrack was actually written by 10-time Oscar nominated songwriter Diane Warren. The icon gushed about getting to work with Chrissy in an EXCLUSIVE chat with HollywoodLife before the release. “I love her! She is going to blow people’s minds with the song that we did. I think they want to wait to talk about it but suffice to say we did something brilliant! She sang the f**k out of it,” the singer excitedly said. She was not wrong about that!

Also featured on the Breakthrough soundtrack are tracks from Adam Hambrick, Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina, Maddie & Tae, Mickey Guyton, Phil Wickham, and many more. Plus, special featured guests Kirk Franklin and Lecrae appear on the album. Chrissy slayed the stage at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7 when she performed “I’m Standing With You” alongside Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina, Maddie & Tae & Mickey Guyton. Now that the official music video is finally out, be sure to watch it above!