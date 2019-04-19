Adele & Simon Konecki Split: Singer & Her Husband Call It Quits After 2 Years Of Marriage

We’re ‘Rolling in the Deep’ again. Adele has separated from her husband of two years, whom she shares a six-year-old son with. The singer’s reps revealed their co-parenting plans from here on out.

Adele, 30, and charity CEO Simon Konecki, 45, have decided to go their separate ways, after their marriage was confirmed in Feb. 2017. “Adele and her partner have separated,” the singer’s rep Benny Tarantini announced in a statement to HollywoodLife on Friday, April 19. Adele and Simon won’t let this separation affect how they co-parent their six-year-old son, Angelo Adkins, however. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy,” the rep added.

Adele and Simon were married for two years, but they were together for more than seven years overall. Their famously private relationship became public knowledge in Jan. 2012, when Adele acknowledged the relationship for the first time in a blog post. In June of that year, Adele revealed that she and Simon would become parents. Rumors of a secret wedding began swirling in Dec. 2016, when the “Hello” singer was photographed with a band on her finger.

Adele wouldn’t speak on the marriage until the 2017 Grammys, however, where she took the podium to accept the “Album of The Year” honor. “The academy, I love you. My manager, my husband and my son. You’re the only reason I do it,” the British songstress told the audience, her first time referring to the private wedding. The former lovers are both from the U.K., but Adele bought a $9.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills in 2016.

Unlike Adele, Simon is not in the entertainment industry. He runs the charity Drop4Drop, which provides access to clean water to countries in need. He also co-founded Life Water, a U.K. brand of water bottle that’s kind to the environment and is in a partnership with Drop4Drop.