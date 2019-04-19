The music video for Abi’s latest single, ‘Boomerang,’ is here, and HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE premiere!

Abi is taking the country-pop scene by storm, and she’s back this week with the brand new music video for her song “Boomerang.” Just one week after Abi released the track, HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY premiering the music video, which shows Abi landing back in the arms of the man she loves, time and time again. “I really wanted “Boomerang” to have a cinematic vibe,” Abi told HollywoodLife. “Daniel Carberry is an incredible director and visionary, and he had this idea of doing a time lapse, going back and forth throughout the video. We both felt the song would fit really well in a retro, slightly grungy setting, and I am absolutely head over heels in love with how it came out!”

Abi first started pursuing music when she was just in the third grade and wrote her very first song, and she worked with songwriters Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Foley, Steve Wilson and Tina Parol to pen “Boomerang.” She released her first EP in 2013, along with a full EP called 17 in 2015 and various other singles. Her 2017 track, “Matches,” was recognized as part of CMT’s Artist Discovery Program, and she followed it up with another successful song, “A Day Without,” in 2018.

Throughout her years making music, Abi has toured and performed shows with some pretty big name artists. In 2014, she opened up for Jesse McCartney during west coast dates of his tour, and in 2015, she was on Kelly Clarkson’s Piece by Piece tour with Eric Hutchison and Pentatonix. She’s also performed in support of Eli Young Band, Sam Hunt and more.

Check out the full video premiere for “Boomerang” above!