Khloe Kardashian: The One Reason Why She Invited Tristan Thompson To True’s Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian had serious doubts about inviting Tristan Thompson to True’s birthday party. We’ve learned exclusively what changed her mind.

Fans were shocked when they found out that Khloe Kardashian invited Tristan Thompson to their daughter, True Thompson‘s first birthday party. Just don’t think she did so happily. Khloe’s “finding it extremely challenging” to interact with Tristan, a source close to the Good American designer says, but she put her feelings aside and extended the invitation anyway. Why? Her mom, Kris Jenner, told her to! “Kris has always told her girls that no matter what, they always need to be respectful to the father of their children, and that includes Tristan,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. ” Getting him there was one thing — interacting with him? Totally different story for Khloe.

Kris helped her with that, too. “The family was cordial to Tristan and Kris really led the way in breaking the ice,” the source dished. “She views herself as a mom no matter how old her kids get.” Still, being cordial and being actively excited to spend time around her cheating ex are very different. “Khloe feels that Tristan has put her through so much already. She knows her mom is right, but she’s angry — and rightfully so. She did her best to put her feelings aside for True’s sake, but of course it was hard and uncomfortable [for her],” our insider added. “There are zero plans on her end for reconciling. She’s telling everyone she’s officially done there.”

It seems that Khloe and Tristan had totally different experiences at True’s birthday party. A source close to the Cleveland Cavaliers player told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the bash that seeing Khloe brought back a flood of emotions. “After seeing the family together, he has major regrets about how he treated Khloe and he feels horrible about betraying the mother of his daughter. He is desperate to fix everything so he can have his family back together.” Too little, too late! HollywoodLife reached out to Khloe’s rep for comment on this story.