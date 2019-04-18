Vinny Guadagnino: ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Joins Chippendales — Win A Trip To See Him Live

If you’re a diehard ‘Jersey Shore’ fan looking to have a good time in Las Vegas, we have a situation (no pun intended) for you! Vinny is heading to the Strip and we have the hookup for you to check him out for yourself!

Vinny Guadagnino, 31, is ready to entertain you! The MTV reality star is set to hit the stage in his newest venture, a residency with the Chippendales, on April 26, and he is more than ready to stroll out shirtless, wearing nothing but a bow tie, to delight audiences who make the trek out to Las Vegas. “I always wanted to be in a Vegas show,” the Jersey Shore star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, as he kicks off rehearsals for his big debut. “Lately, I’ve also been really focused on health and fitness and transforming my body and everything. I mean it’s kind of like my element – on stage, shirt off in front of a bunch of women. It’s something I’m comfortable with.”

Vinny has been working on getting in tip-top shape in anticipation of his debut and, once he arrives in Sin City, he won’t be alone in doing so. Turns out, Vinny will have his boys right behind him as he preps for the big show, as he’ll be hanging with his Jersey Shore co-stars Pauly D, 38, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33, all the time. “Pauly and Ronnie live in Vegas,” Vinny says, explaining why he’s so thrilled to be in Sin City. “I’m excited to go out there. Me and Pauly are gonna go hiking. I’m gonna visit Ron and the baby.”

Now, Vinny’s so pumped to be hitting the stage, he’s asked HollywoodLife to help him find a super fan who’s dying to to join him live at the Chippendales show. Plus, you won’t have to go alone! You and three of your BFFs will be flown out to Las Vegas and put up at the Rio All-Suites Hotel & Casino for an entire weekend. Oh – and that’s not all! Vinny will make sure to treat you like the ultimate VIP with the best seats in the house and a meet and greet with Mr. Guadagnino himself, all courtesy of the Chippendales! You can’t beat that fellow meatballers, right?

Make sure you double your chances like you would your shot at love and enter the contest ASAP as Vinny’s residency only runs from April 26 to May 26! This is one opportunity you won’t want to miss!