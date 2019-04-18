‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Spills On Selena Gomez & Miley Cyrus’ Fun Nights At TomTom

Only the hottest stars in Hollywood have hit up Tom Sandoval’s bar & he shared all the behind the scenes details of what went down when Miley, Gaga, Selena & more A-listers showed up to party.

There has been no shortage of celebrity sightings at Tom Sandoval’s West Hollywood hot spot, Tom Tom, which he opened in partnership with Tom Schwartz, 36, and Lisa Vanderpump, 58. “Oh my gosh, I mean one week we had Eve. Then we had Lady Gaga, Paula Abdul, Selena Gomez, and Miley Cyrus, in one week!” the reality star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at Desert Jam presented by Lucky Brand and Rolling Stone Live in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, April 13.

So, what really goes down when all the biggest stars show up to your restaurant? The Vanderpump Rules star gave us the deets. “I missed Paula, I got there a little too late. Selena, talked to for a little bit, Schwartz sat with her for a little while. She’s super sweet, super nice, her friends were having so much fun and Miley was so awesome. She’s so cool, she’s so chill, and Lady Gaga, of course. I mean, she’s just such a bundle of amazingness. Like swag and like fu**ing, you know, dude — she was awesome. She was DJ-ing while she was there. She was literally like on her Spotify fu**ing DJ-ing,” he told HollywoodLife. “It was insane. They were all awesome people.”

The restaurant even made it into Tom’s top all-time memories from his time on Vanderpump Rules. The reality star was sure to reflect on the iconic moment when he surprised Schwartz with a motorcycle sidecar back when the restaurant first opened. “I would say picking up Schwartz in the motorcycle sidecar is a moment that I will never forget. It was one of the happiest, most emotional touching moments of my entire life,” he sweetly said.

Tom’s new bar isn’t the only exciting endeavor he’s taken on in the past year. The star just bought a new house! He and his lady, Ariana Madix, 33, bought a gorgeous $2 million home in February of 2019. “I’m so stoked,” Tom told us, before looking ahead to the future. “Really, I think the sky’s the limit, you know? Ariana and I have a lot of big things coming up,” he said. “We have something we can’t necessarily talk about just yet unfortunately because of contracts and stuff but it’s gonna be great. It’s going to be fu**ing awesome.” Sounds like fans should keep their eyes peeled!