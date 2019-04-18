Tristan Thompson’s ‘Really Upset’ With Khloe Kardashian Over Cryptic Instagram Disses

Tristan Thompson is taking Khloe Kardashian’s cryptic IG disses personally. He’s deeply hurt with what she’s been saying to fans that seems to be aimed at him.

Khloe Kardashian is the queen of the cryptic Instagram quotes and lately she’s had some very sharp disses that seem directed at her ex Tristan Thompson. While the two put on brave faces for the sake of their daughter True Thompson at her epic April 14 first birthday bash, the 34-year-old reality star has seemed to be taking swipes at him online. “Tristan is really upset with Khloe right now. He’s taking a lot of her messages on Instagram personally and his feelings are getting hurt,” a friend of Tristan’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

On April 17 Khloe shared an Instagram stories quote that read, “Dear men. Close your eyes. Imagine you have a daughter. Imagine she is dating a guy just like you. Did you smile? No. Then change.” The day prior she had two more zingers, posting “Don’t kill people with kindness, because not everyone deserves your kindness. Kill people with silence, because not everyone deserves your attention.” That came just two days after Khloe shared a video where she refused to even look at Tristan while holding True in her arms at the birthday party.

The Good American jeans co-founder followed it up with an even more pointed quote, “People hate when you show them how it feels to be treated the way they treat you.” Khloe seems to still be pretty pissed that Tristan, 28, allegedly fooled around with Kylie Jenner‘s longtime bestie Jordyn Woods, 21, at a L.A. house party on Feb. 17. She broke up with him for good following the betrayal.

“Tristan came into town expecting them to be able to have some positive interactions and maybe even get some of their issues resolved. But Khloe has been so shut down towards him, although she is cordial and is all for him seeing his daughter,” our insider continues. “He was expecting a very different welcome, he’s very shocked that she’s acting this way. She’s never stayed mad at him for this long before. Tristan is not taking well. He’s stopped saying he wants to get back together with her, that’s no longer where his head is at anymore.”